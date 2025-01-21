Death toll in Indonesia's Central Java landslides rises to 18

Jakarta, Jan 21 (IANS) The death toll from landslides that struck Pekalongan region in Indonesia's Central Java province on Tuesday has risen to 18, according to the provincial disaster mitigation agency.

Bergas Catursasi Penanggungan, head of the Central Java disaster mitigation agency, said that over nine people are still missing following the landslides that occurred in Petungkriyono village.

The landslides also critically injured 10 individuals, partially damaged two houses, and swept away several vehicles.

He said the floods and landslides in Pekalongan are believed to have been caused by heavy rain that fell in the area on Monday.

"The search for victims is still going on," he said, adding that heavy equipment was deployed to help search for other victims.

Penanggungan said humanitarian assistance, including food and temporary shelter, is being prepared for the affected families, Xinhua news agency reported.

Landslides have become frequent in Indonesia during the rainy season.

On Monday, five construction workers died when a landslide hit a village on the island of Bali following days of torrential rain.

According to the preliminary report, the disaster took place in their accommodations in Ubung Kaja Village in Bali's provincial capital of Denpasar. Three others, also workers, reportedly managed to survive the disaster and are now at the nearby hospital.

Rescuers deployed an excavator in a bid to evacuate the victims as the accommodations were buried at a depth of 50 metres, according to Nyoman Sidakarya, head of Bali's search and rescue agency.

The deceased were taken to nearby hospitals for identification.

Sidakarya said that the main cause of the landslide remained unknown, however, the region was poured by torrential rain on Sunday. He called on the public to stay vigilant amid the rainy season.

Indonesia frequently experiences hydrometeorological disasters during the season.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.