Death toll in ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company fire rises to 45

Astana (Kazakhstan), Oct 31 (IANS) Forty-five mine workers have been killed in a fire at the Kostenko mine owned by the ArcelorMittal Temirtau (AMT) mining company.

Search for the remaining miner continues, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations reported, Astana Times reported.

The operational headquartersworksround-the-clock at two mining sites located around six kilometers apart, considering all possible routes for mine rescuers to reach the probable locations of the missing miner.

Emergency Situations Minister Syrym Sharipkhanov descended into a mine shaft to inspect the supposed epicenter of the accident, where he identified destroyed mining equipment, rubbles and ventilation structure damages that hamper the search operation, Astana Times reported.

“There are no visible sources of combustion, the gas situation is normal,” he said, noting that the work to eliminate the accident’s consequences is ongoing.

Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov necessitated detecting the causes of the incident comprehensively and identifying accountable persons. He instructed the Ministry of Labor, the akimat (administration) and AMT to provide assistance to the families of the injured and deceased miners.

Smailov also set a task tocompletethe procedures for the AMT’s transfer in favour of Kazakhstan, Astana Times reported.

By the decision of the government commission established to investigate the mine fire causes, Vadim Basin has been appointed AMT Acting CEO byPresident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Astana Times reported.

According to Basin, the company will maintain payment terms and social guarantees, focusing primarily on improving labor safety at the mines.

Basin has been serving as the first deputy akim (governor) of the Karagandy Region since October 2022. He started his career as an electrician at a metallurgical plant.

