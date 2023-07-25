Death toll from Algeria wildfires rises to 34

Algiers, July 25 (IANS) The death toll from the raging wildfires in Algeria has increased to 34, including 10 soldiers, the Interior Ministry said in an update.

The Ministry said some 8,000 people were battling the blazes across 11 provinces, supported by 529 trucks and several firefighting helicopters, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fires started overnight on Sunday mainly in the provinces of Bejaia, Jijel, and Bouira, but quickly spread due to strong winds, causing significant damage.

As of Tuesday, a total of 97 fires were raging in the forests of 16 provinces.

