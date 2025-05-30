'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan

Quetta, May 30 (IANS) The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) on Friday highlighted that as many as 50 people in the province were killed by Pakistan-backed death squads in the month of April, a tally which is expected to rise massively in May.

"In April alone, 43 people were killed across Balochistan by the Pakistani forces. In just the last 10 days, seven more people — including a journalist — have been killed in Awaran district alone," the HRCB stated.

The HRCB further stated that in the Awaran district of Balochistan, a troubling incident occurred on the night of May 26–27 when the Pakistani forces raided Malar Machhi area, killing two civilians named Naeem Baloch and his aunt Hoori besides critically injuring Naeem's mother Dadi Baloch.

"The raid involved forced entries into homes and indiscriminate firing after residents resisted illegal abductions. Despite her severe injuries, Dadi Baloch was denied immediate medical attention and only reached the hospital the following morning in critical condition. This family has endured years of targetted persecution: a 2015 aerial bombardment killed seven relatives; Naeem was forcibly disappeared in 2023; and Dadi was previously detained in 2015," the HRCB mentioned.

The rights body also stated that a night later, on May 28, a Pakistan-backed death squad returned and attempted to abduct Dadi's seven-year-old son.

Meanwhile, in another such incident during the early hours on Friday, HRCB highlighted that Mahjabeen Baloch, a student and polio victim, was abducted by Pakistani police and plainclothes forces from Civil Hospital Hostel in Quetta. Five days earlier, her brother Younus was also taken by the Pakistani military from their home in Besima, Washuk.

Condemning these abductions, the human rights organisation expressed deep concern and demanded their immediate release, adding that if there are any charges levelled then people must be produced before a court of law.

HRCB also strongly condemned the assassination of Abdul Latif Baloch, a senior journalist who was shot dead by Pakistan-backed death squads on May 24 while asleep at his residence in Mashkay of Awaran district in Balochistan.

"Latif served as the bureau chief of Daily Intekhab in Awaran for over three decades and contributed to several prominent media outlets. His critical reporting made him a frequent target of the Pakistani military. He was abducted twice by security forces," stated the human rights body.

"This pattern of violence reflects the state's systematic campaign to silence journalists and political activists in Balochistan. HRCB holds the Pakistani military establishment responsible for Latif's assassination and the ongoing persecution of his family. We call for urgent international action, accountability, and justice for Abdul Latif Baloch and all victims of state violence in Balochistan," it added.

Last month, a report by the HRCB mentioned that Pakistan's security and intelligence agencies have escalated their crackdown on human rights activists, political campaigners, journalists, academics, students, and families of victims of enforced disappearances.

The report stated that the repression includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

