DCs told to carry out quick assessment of rain damage: Himachal CM

Shimla, Sep 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Friday directed all Deputy Commissioners to assess the damage and losses owing to torrential rains, within three days.

In a virtual meeting, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to extending help to all those affected by disaster and asked officials to distribute relief to the affected diligently.

He instructed the Deputy Commissioners to thoroughly evaluate damage in their respective districts and designate the regions as disaster-affected zones.

The revenue officers, comprising the SDMs and the Deputy Commissioners, would be held accountable for the proper distribution of relief funds to the affected people.

Keeping in view the massive devastation due to incessant rains, the government has announced a special relief package, offering compensation up to ten folds to assist those impacted by the

catastrophe, said Sukhu.

Earlier, a financial assistance of Rs 12,500 was given for partial damage to a house and Rs 10,000 for partial damage to a hutment, which has been increased to Rs one lakh. In case of damage to shops and dhabas, earlier an assistance of Rs 10,000 was given. Now it has been increased to Rs one lakh.

Expressing concern over the sinking zones, the Chief Minister said there was a need for a thorough study. Adequate assistance for those whose properties were entirely destroyed should also be ensured.

He said to curb the smuggling of forest wealth, the government has banned export of timber and firewood out of the state.

