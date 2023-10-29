Dawn to dusk strike in Bangladesh: 2 buses set afire in Dhaka, one dead

Dhaka, Oct 29 (IANS) Violence marred the BNP's dawn to dusk strike in Bangladesh on Sunday as miscreants torched two bus afire in Dhaka leading to the death of one person.

The deceased was identified as helper (driver's assistant) who was sleeping inside the bus.

In another incident earlier in the day, Shikar Paribahan bus was set ablaze on the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque. The fire service personnel were informed who extinguished the blaze.

Besides, there were reports that bricks were thrown at three BRTC buses in Uttara. The windows of the buses were broken.

As the day progressed, marches and picketing at various places in support of the strike were reported.

Additional Commissioner of Police (DB) Harun Aur Rashid said, "Many police vehicles have been set on fire. All the ambulances of Rajarbagh Police Hospital were set on fire. The guilty will be punished. Many times, we heard that robberies are done in different parts of Dhaka city by people wearing DB's dress. We have arrested those robbers."

"Similarly, today we are looking for those who set afire the buses wearing law enforcement uniforms or DB uniforms. We will arrest them very soon. A case will be filed against them," Rashid said.

The fire services officer said that another helper of another bus was burnt on Saturday evening.

After BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had given the bandh call on Saturday to protest the arrest of its senior leaders, law enforcement agency members were on high alert at various points across the city.

A total of 11 platoons from Border Guard Bangladesh were also deployed.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Saturday evening had announced a strike at the same time.

However, the Dhaka Bus Owners Association had rejected their strike call.

