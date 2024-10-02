Danish police probe blasts near Israeli embassy

Oslo, Oct 2 (IANS) The Danish police are investigating whether there is a link between two explosions that occurred near the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen on Monday night.

"We investigate the address and the circumstances surrounding it, and then of course look in the direction of the Israeli embassy, which is close by. But it is still too early to say whether there is a connection between one or the other," Deputy Police Inspector Jakob Hansen stated in a press release on Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported, and police have not yet disclosed the size or extent of the explosions, nor have they confirmed any material damage. The incident has prompted a significant investigative effort, and the police said they will maintain a strong presence in the area for the foreseeable future.

The Israeli embassy is situated in an area that hosts several other embassies and consulates, including those of Romania, Thailand, Iran, and Turkey. The police have cordoned off the area as they continue the investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The probe remains in its early stages, while the authorities have not ruled out any possibilities as they work to determine the cause and any potential motives behind the explosions.

