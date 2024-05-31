Cyprus says aid to Gaza to be temporarily held in floating storage

Nicosia, May 31 (IANS) Cypriot government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis has said that international aid is still on its way to Gaza despite damage caused by rough seas to the temporary pier there.

"Aid is being loaded on ships at Larnaca and is being transferred temporarily to boats off the Gaza coast in anticipation of the pier becoming operational again in the next few days," he added on Thursday.

He said 11 ships had left the Larnaca port so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials at the Larnaca port said around 14,000 pallets of humanitarian aid have arrived in Cyprus and that 4,134 pallets have been dispatched.

Of these, more than 2,000 pallets have been transported and unloaded on the Gaza coast, while around 2,000 have been received for storage and distribution.

