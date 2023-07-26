Crypto fraud: Accused used to pose as govt officials to dupe Canadian citizens (Lead)

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Accused Sahil Pal, from whose house the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered Rs 1 crore cash during raid, used to dupe Canadian citizens by impersonating himself as Canadaian government official. He had been running crypto fraud racket with his aide Ashish Bhambhani.

The CBI said that they conducted searches at different locations in Delhi at the premises of the accused in connection with the matter.

During searches, incriminating digital evidence, electronic devices, other documents were recovered.

A cash of Rs 1 crore was recovered from the premises of one of the accused, named in the FIR.

The official said that a case was registered on May 11 against Sahil Pal, Ashish Bhambhani -- both residents of Delhi -- and others.

It was alleged that the accused had been impersonating as government officials of Canada, utilising this facade to execute their fraudulent activities.

"Their modus operandi involved providing fake technical support consultation to unsuspecting foreign victims and then coercing them into transferring cryptocurrency funds. The ill-gotten cryptocurrency assets were subsequently routed through multiple crypto wallets (Bitcoins), ultimately ending up in the perpetrators' own crypto accounts," said the official.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

