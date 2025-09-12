Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Kicked Out of New Zealand Cafe? Indian Star Reveals 2019 Incident

During India’s 2019 tour of New Zealand, a light-hearted and memorable incident involving Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Smriti Mandhana took place off the field. Both the men’s and women’s Indian cricket teams were staying at the same hotel, and what began as a casual meeting soon became a story worth retelling.

Jemimah Rodrigues shared that one evening she and Smriti Mandhana approached Virat Kohli to seek his advice on batting. Virat welcomed them warmly, and soon after Anushka Sharma joined the group. What started as cricket talk quickly evolved into a four-hour-long conversation about life, mindset, and the future of the game.

Jemimah recalled Virat telling them, “You both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening.” The words struck a chord with both players, who described the chat as more like catching up with old friends than a formal interaction with a superstar cricketer.

The conversation, however, went on so long that it exceeded the café’s operating hours. As closing time arrived, the staff politely requested them to leave, bringing an end to a night that the players have never forgotten.

The story has since gone viral not for controversy but for its warmth and authenticity. Fans have praised Virat for his encouraging words and Anushka for her down-to-earth presence during the chat. The anecdote highlights how the couple, despite their fame, continue to remain approachable and invested in the growth of the sport and its players.