IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Semifinal: When and Where to Watch?

India Women face Australia Women in the second semifinal of the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup on Thursday at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Australia remain unbeaten in the tournament while India clinched their semifinal berth with a win over New Zealand.

The match bowl-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 2:30 PM IST. In India the telecast will be available on the Star Sports network, and live streaming of the match will be accessible via the Jio Hotstar app and website. Viewers in Australia can watch via Prime Video and in other countries broadcasters include Sky Sports Cricket in the UK and Willow in the US.

Australia have dominated the head-to-head ODI record against India women, and their unblemished run in the tournament adds further weight to their favour. India will look to overturn history and make a breakthrough in front of a home crowd. Injuries and squad reshuffles may also play a role – Indian opener Pratika Rawal is out and Shafali Verma has been drafted in as a replacement ahead of the clash.

With streaming details locked in and the stage set for a major showdown, fans are advised to check their devices ahead of time and ensure subscriptions are active. Whether you are watching on TV or mobile the high-stakes match promises drama, skill and a fight for a place in the final.