IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details, Pitch Report, and More!

The excitement reaches a peak today at 1.45 PM IST as India and Australia lock horns in the first T20 International of their five-match series at the iconic Manuka Oval in Canberra. Viewers in India can catch the match live on the Star Sports network, or stream it via the Jio Hotstar app and website. Both sides are under pressure to make a statement as they build toward the global T20 tournament in 2026.

From a pitch perspective the Manuka Oval surface promises a balanced contest. Past matches have shown that batters enjoy true bounce and good shot-making opportunities, but there is enough assistance for bowlers especially in the early overs. A first-innings score between 160 and 170 looks competitive given the venue’s history. With conditions expected to cool later in the day and possible movement for seamers, teams will keep a close eye on how they use the new ball.

Team India bring in a blend of experience and youthful flair. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will look to steer his side strongly, while young batters like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma carry fresh momentum. Australia on the other hand, under Mitchell Marsh, are at home and will rely on power hitters such as Travis Head and Tim David to set the tone. The contest promises big moments in both batting and bowling departments.

With both teams evenly matched, the margin for error will be slim. Bowlers who hit the right lengths and batters who time shots intelligently will make the difference.With the series opener set, today’s game isn’t just a fixture, it’s a chance to set the tone for what could be a high-voltage battle. Expect sixes to fly, wickets to tumble and drama right through the evening under lights. Stay tuned and make sure you don’t miss a single moment.