Crackdown against illegal mining in Vadodara gains momentum: Official

Vadodara, Sep 21 (IANS) The officials of the Mining Department in Gujarat's Vadodara district have initiated action against illegal mining activities, an official said on Saturday, adding the development comes as a significant achievement for authorities in their fight against mineral mafias.

A coordination meeting was held on Saturday at the Vadodara District Collector's office, which was attended by local MPs and MLAs.

After the meeting, Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi (BJP) said the Mining Department has finally taken action after two months of persistent appeals.

Joshi also said that the District Collector has been supervising a detailed survey of the government-run Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital.

The survey will focus on the facilities for doctors, nurses, and patients and ensure hospital cleanliness. The initiative is part of an effort to strengthen the hospital's infrastructure and prevent future issues of concern.

During the meeting, stricter measures were proposed to prevent mineral theft. A joint survey involving the head of the Mining Department was ordered to ensure that illegal activities are curbed.

Hemang Joshi further said that Vadodara's proactive efforts have placed the district second in the state for swift action on this issue.

Akota MLA raised concerns regarding unaddressed areas, while a rapid survey was suggested for those regions.

Savli BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar raised the issue of crop damage caused by excessive rains, emphasising the current survey is insufficient.

He noted that only 7,000 out of 110,000 farmers in the district had received compensation, covering just 6,000 hectares of land.

Inamdar called for a more thorough survey to ensure all affected farmers receive the necessary aid.

The legislator further said that the government should increase compensation for horticultural farmers facing higher farming costs.

He assured that the Collector and District Development Officer have promised a new survey to fill the gaps and deliver relief to farmers affected by this year's natural calamities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.