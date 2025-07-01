Cote d'Ivoire inaugurates first archaeological museum

Abidjan, July 1 (IANS) Cote d'Ivoire has inaugurated its first archaeological museum, located between the villages of Singrobo and Ahouaty in the southern part of the country, marking a significant step toward preserving and promoting its archaeological heritage.

Built on a 300-square-metre site within the Singrobo-Ahouaty hydroelectric dam operations complex, the museum is part of a broader tourism offering that includes the dam's artificial lake, the Singrobo forest, a hippopotamus reserve, and nearby Neolithic grinding stones.

It will display artifacts spanning the country's history from the Paleolithic era to the colonial period, many of which are currently held by the archaeology department of Felix Houphouet-Boigny University in Abidjan and by local archaeologists.

Exhibits include stone tools from Papara in northern Cote d'Ivoire; a lateritic stone mortar and a carved lateritic head from Gohitafla in the central-west; weapon points, spatulas, and arrows from Bondoukou in the northeast; and a carved axe from Toumodi in the center. Also on display are cowrie shells, beads, other adornment items, and a human skeleton discovered in a funerary context, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are celebrating today a triumph of memory, a consecration of science, and a vibrant tribute to our shared history," said Ivorian Minister of Culture and Francophonie Francoise Remarck at the museum's opening ceremony.

She emphasised that the new infrastructure reflects the government's commitment to positioning culture, education, and research as key pillars of national development, particularly in the fields of heritage and archaeology.

On the sidelines of the inauguration, Cote d'Ivoire and Switzerland signed a bilateral agreement on the import, export, and transfer of cultural property to enhance the protection of Ivorian cultural heritage.

The agreement defines the legal conditions for the import of cultural property, outlines procedures for the repatriation of illegally imported artifacts, and fosters cooperation in conserving endangered cultural heritage.

"This agreement marks a new step in our joint commitment to heritage protection, through a monitoring mechanism to combat illicit trafficking and promote cultural diversity," said Remarck during the signing.

Swiss Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider noted that the agreement strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two countries, which is built on mutual trust, respect, and a shared commitment to safeguarding and promoting cultural heritage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.