Cops nab wanted man for killing woman in Delhi

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man, who was wanted for allegedly killing a woman in the Samaypur Badli area, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Pramod a.k.a Podi, a resident of Samaypur Badli.

Police said that on January 21 this year, Pramod along with co-accused, had killed a woman who was their neighbour.

“The accused were beating the complainant’s brother, namely Akshay and when the victim intervened and tried to save Akshay, the accused including Pramod assaulted her. Later she was taken to hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said a senior police official.

Police said that sources were deployed and technical surveillance was launched and on the basis of manual inputs, it was established that the accused Pramod is residing in Panipat, Haryana and will come to meet his wife in Bakner, Delhi.

“A trap was laid and Pramod was apprehended,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar.

The DCP said that before fleeing from Delhi after the crime, Pramod was working as a guard in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

“Earlier, he was arrested in a theft case. On January 21, during a quarrel in the locality, he along with his associates attacked a woman and she died due to the injuries. He was evading arrest,” said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.