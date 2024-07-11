Copa America: Darwin Nunez involved in brawl with fans after Uruguay's SF loss to Colombia

Charlotte (US), July 11 (IANS) Following Uruguay's narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Copa America semifinals, a heated altercation erupted in the stands involving Uruguayan players and Colombian supporters.

The incident, which occurred after the final whistle on Wednesday evening, saw Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez at the heart of the chaos.

As Uruguayan players approached the stands, a confrontation with Colombian fans quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Punches were thrown, and objects, including beverages and food, were hurled between the two groups. Broadcast footage captured the intense scene, involving both players and spectators, according to Spanish national sports daily Marca.

The Copa America organising body has condemned the "act of violence", saying "There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field".

"Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party," it said in a statement.

Colombia extended its unbeaten streak to 28 games after beating Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday night and qualified for the Copa America final, where on Sunday it will seek its second continental title in its history against Argentina.

After the semfinal loss, Uruguay will play Canada at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday to determine third place.

