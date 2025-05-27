Conveyed India's precise, responsible and unflinching policy on counterterrorism in Singapore: Abhishek Banerjee

Singapore, May 27 (IANS) India's All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Member of Parliament Sanjay Kumar Jha wrapped up its Singapore visit after holding extensive discussions and meetings with the top leaders of the country to convey the significance of Operation Sindoor and the 'new normal' in India's strategy against terrorism.

During the visit, the delegation met Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong; Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann; and, Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Education, Sustainability and the Environment.

The delegation also engaged with Singaporean Members of Parliament, senior business and community leaders, representatives of think-tanks, academia, media and members of the Indian diaspora.

During the interactions with Singaporean interlocutors, the delegation conveyed India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and 'new normal' in India's strategy against terrorism.

They briefed about the new benchmark in India's fight against terrorism; that India will give a fitting reply if there is a terrorist attack on India; will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail; and, will not differentiate between the state-sponsored terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. The delegation requested for continued support from Singapore in the fight against terrorism.

"In meetings with Singaporean interlocutors from the government, academia, think tanks, media, and business, we underlined the new normal in India's policy on counterterrorism: PRECISE, RESPONSIBLE, and UNFLINCHING. We also had an insightful meeting with Edwin Tong, Singapore’s Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs. We deeply valued our interactions with the Indian community in Singapore - a reflection of the shared resilience, unity and unwavering solidarity of our diaspora in the face of terrorism," stated Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Amidst a packed day, Banerjee also took time out to visit the INA Memorial at Singapore's Esplanade Park, which is currently undergoing renovation.

"I offered my tributes from outside, but even from a distance, it was a moment of SOLEMN REFLECTION. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a towering statesman, fearless patriot, and a defining figure in India’s quest for freedom; his legacy continues to live in our hearts, undiminished by time. I also offered prayers at the Ramakrishna Mission in Singapore, a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and service," he posted on X.

The all-party delegation also includes Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, John Brittas, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and former Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

After Japan and Singapore, the delegation will now be travelling to Indonesia and Malaysia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.