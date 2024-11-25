Constitution is cornerstone of our democracy: Vijay Goel

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Former Union Minister and Vice Chairman Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, Vijay Goel, led a Samvidhan Samman Yatra on the eve of the 76th Constitution Day on Monday from the historic Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid.

Goel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly said that it is our duty to protect the Constitution.

“The Constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy and the unifying thread of our nation. This yatra is a tribute to the vision of the founding fathers of our Constitution and a reminder of the values of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Preamble,” said Goel.

The highlight of the yatra was an eight-foot replica of the Constitution, which was placed on a horse-drawn carriage.

Goel also paid respect to the Constitution during the event by offering flowers. Hundreds of people participated in the march raising slogans on justice, equality and protecting the Constitution.

The former Union minister said the Constitution grants everyone the right to equality, ensuring justice and fairness for all. It is a testament to India’s strength signifying equality amidst diversity.

Talking about an initiative led by PM Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010, Goel said: “When PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he organised a ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra’ in Surendranagar, Gujarat, to mark 60 years of the Constitution. A replica of the Constitution was placed atop an elephant, and the procession covered parts of the city. It was a unique and memorable tribute to the spirit of the Constitution.”

Goel said that the Samvidhan Samman Yatra held in Chandni Chowk on Monday also aimed to rekindle the constitutional values among citizens and encourage dialogue on its relevance in modern India.

The former Union minister said: “Our Constitution’s remarkable aspect is the emphasis it places on duties. Mahatma Gandhi, whose ideals continue to inspire us, strongly believed in the inseparable connection between rights and duties. He often emphasized that when we sincerely fulfil our duties, the protection of our rights will naturally follow.”

