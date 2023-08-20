Congress recalls contribution of Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniv

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the party leaders in paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and also recalled his contributions for the country.

Top party leaders-- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C Venugopal were also

present on the occasion.

They paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Vir Bhumi here.

Former Congress president and MP, Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes at

the portrait of the former Prime Minister in front of the picturesque Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

Recalling the contributions of the former Prime Minister for the country, the Congress president said, "Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. He was

a leader who inspired hope among millions of Indians."

"As we observe Sadbhavana Diwas today, it is pertinent to remember his vast

contributions which propelled India into the 21st Century. His numerous

interventions such as lowering of voting age to 18 years, strengthening of

Panchayati Raj, Telecom and IT revolution, computerisation programme,

sustained peace accords, universal immunisation programme and a new

education policy with emphasis on inclusive learning brought transformative

changes in the country," Kharge wrote on X (formerly twitter)later.

He added, "We pay our deepest respects to Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth

anniversary."

Meanwhile, Rahul while sharing a montage video of the Prime Minister on X

wrote , "Papa, your imprint is my path. Understanding the struggles and

dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Bharat Mata."

Quoting the lines of the famous song "jeena isi ka naam hain", Priyanka

wrote on X, "These lines always reminds me of you (Rajiv Gandhi). Whenever

I listen to this song my eyes are filled with tears."

Paying homage to the former Prime Minister, Congress general secretary

in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "Rajiv Gandhi would have

been 79 today. His Prime Ministerial tenure, although brief, was very consequential. It was a period of wide-ranging achievements which he never boasted about."

Recalling some of his works during his tenure as Prime Minister, Ramesh

said, "His personal drive and leadership ensured that 18-year-olds have the

Right to Vote. Peace Accords were signed in Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and

Tripura."

Among others, the MP said decisive steps were taken to usher India into the

IT era.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary also paid homage to the

former Prime Minister at the party office here.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.