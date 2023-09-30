Congress levying 'election tax' on Bengaluru builders: KTR

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was levying 'political election tax' on Bengaluru builders to fund the party in Telangana.

“Apparently Karnataka’s newly elected Congress government has started levying a 'political election tax' of Rs 500 per Square Foot to Bengaluru builders to fund Telangana Congress,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Old habits die hard. The Grand old party and its rich legacy of scams is legendary and that’s why it’s been rechristened ;Scamgress; No matter how much money they pump, people of Telangana cannot be fooled,” he said, adding ‘Say NO to Scamgress in TS’.

KTR had alleged two days ago at a public meeting that Congress was getting money from Karnataka and Chhattisgarh and spending in Telangana to woo voters.

The BRS leader stepped up attacks on Congress ever since the party unveiled its six guarantees at a massive public meeting in Hyderabad on September 17 which was addressed by party’s top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party is confident of repeating its Karnataka victory in Telangana in the elections slated to be held in a couple of months.

KTR remarked that Congress, which itself has no warranty, is giving guarantees.

“In its 65-year rule, the Congress party did not provide drinking water, electricity, pensions, nor did it help the poor,” he said at a public meeting.

KTR scoffed at the six guarantees given by the Congress. “If Congress comes to power, the six things that will happen are farmers will have to suffer with power supply problems, people will start fighting for drinking water, farmers will have to stand in queues for fertilisers, the state will see a new CM every year, Gram Panchayats will become hamlets, and people will not have access to quality education and healthcare system,” he said.

Alleging that the Congress party’s promises are only for votes, the BRS leader stated that the Congress could not give Rs 4,000 pensions in Rajasthan, Karnataka, or Chhattisgarh, but they promised it in Telangana.

At every public meeting, KTR is asking people to take money if the BJP and Congress leaders are giving but vote only for the BRS.

