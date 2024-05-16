Cong, SP neglected refugees for vote bank politics: PM Modi

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Thursday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress, SP and other INDIA bloc parties and accused them of portraying themselves as secular and neglecting refugees over vote bank politics.

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Congress on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that the grand old party persecuted refugees for decades and never paid heed to their needs.

Mounting the attack, PM Modi said the Congress wants to snatch the rights of tribals and give them to its vote bank.

"They also want to allot the country's 15 per cent budget to the minorities,” PM Modi said.

He accused the Congress of neglecting refugees and said, “Taking Mahatma Gandhi's name, these people scaled the ladder of power but do not follow his ideology.”

"For the unity of the country and to live by the principles of Babasaheb Ambedkar, we need to be cautious of these people who indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics. We have to be united to make India proud and successful," he said.

PM Modi also accused the leaders of the INDIA bloc of being neck-deep in corruption.

Taking a swipe at the SP and the Congress, he said that the “Congress’ 'shehzada' (prince) is running a mission and attacking our 'aastha' (faith). The SP's 'shehzada' honoured terrorists. The SP and Congress are two parties but dukaan ek hi hai."

He said that the enthusiasm of the people of Uttar Pradesh's Lalganj clearly indicates that their blessings were with the BJP and the NDA.

"Two days ago, I was in Banaras, the way residents of Kashi celebrated the festival of democracy! From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Attock to Cuttack, there is one voice 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkaar', newspapers across the world are full of the democratic exercise of the country," he claimed.

"The world is seeing that people's blessings are with the BJP and NDA. Wherever we go only one slogan is being heard, 'Phir ek baar Modi sarkaar'”, he said.

"The people have reposed so much faith. The world is surprised by the people having faith on 'Modi’s guarantee'. One example of 'Modi ki guarantee' is the CAA”, he said.

“I am saying it clearly, it's ‘Modi's guarantee’. I dare you...you can't end CAA. It is ‘Modi ki guarantee’ that you will not be able to remove CAA,” he said referring to the Opposition who has promised to remove the legislation if it is voted to power at the Centre.

On Wednesday, refugees living in India for long were given Indian citizenship certificates.

PM Modi emphasised that individuals who received citizenship certificates under CAA were victims of the country's Partition based on religion.

He said that now the refugees granted Indian citizenship would be called “children of Bharat Mata.”

He also said that after 40 years, Srinagar registered a record turnout in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Earlier, people were afraid of stone pelting and terror attacks, but Modi had promised peace and scrapping of Article 370, which was delivered,” he said.

"Earlier, when elections were held in Srinagar, voters were threatened with dire consequences. But this is not so anymore. This can only be done by a person in whose blood ‘Rashtra prem (love for nation)’ flows," he said.

"Nobody can bring back Article 370 and do vote bank politics," he said.

"Earlier, whenever there were blasts in the country, people used to think about links with Azamgarh, and the SP government (that was in power then) did not do anything for the prestige of Azamgarh.

"We have given free ration, subsidised cylinders, and introduced many other public welfare schemes. Was SP worried about your circumstances”, the PM said.

He also highlighted the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a new scheme under which electricity bill for the people who enrol in it will be ‘zero’.

The PM said, "You can register online for it. Modi will give you money for installing solar panels. Your bill will be zero and you can earn money by selling the extra power to the Yogi government.”

"We want to put Azamgarh on the world map with 'Mubarakpur's sari industry, Nizamabad’s earthen utensils and jiggery produce. We want to promote ‘vocal for local’ mantra," he said.

"I went to Dwarka to pray. The Congress made fun of me. RJD and SP claim themselves to be Yaduvanshis. What sort of Yaduvanshis are they? In MP our Chief Minister is Mohan Yadav, who understands the significance of Yaduvansh you know,” the PM said.

He asked people to vote for BJP candidate Neelam Sonkar and send her to Parliament with record votes.

He appealed to the people to come out and vote in large numbers and extended his greetings "Ram Ram” to everyone.

Earlier, addressing the rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed PM Modi as the world's most favourite leader, who has given a ‘New India’ in the last ten years.

“The fourth phase of the election is over and the country is reverberating with 'Ab ki baar Modi sarkaar,’ ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar' and ‘Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko laayenge’ slogans," he said.

"Those who have given us identity, security, we should vote for them,” the UP CM asserted.

Polling in Lalganj will be held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

