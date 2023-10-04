Concerns related to caste-based survey will be rectified on valid proofs, says Bihar minister

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) As many people are putting question marks over the caste-based survey report, Bihar's liquor prohibition minister Sunil Kumar said that those who are having concerns, should come up with the valid proofs, and Bihar government will look into it.

While speaking to the media persons in Patna on Wednesday, Kumar said: “The caste-based survey was conducted in a fair manner and the authorities have put every aspect in it. Still, if anyone is not satisfied with it, they should come up with a valid proof. The authorities will look into their concerns as well.”

The caste-based survey report was published on Monday by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and its detailed presentation was made before all-party meeting on Tuesday.

Following that, many people including political leaders like Upendra Kushwaha, transgender activist Reshma Prasad and others claimed that the survey officers have not come to them to take their details of castes and income.

“In this caste based survey report, the authorities have mentioned every caste present in the state. They have taken the educational and financial details. If anyone feels that the officers have not taken their details or partially collected details, they should come up with the valid proof and submit the same with the authority,” Kumar said.

“The authorities have taken adequate time before publishing the report. Many people from opposition parties are saying that the report was published in a hurry, its is not right,” he added.

