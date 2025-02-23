'Cometh the hour, cometh the king': Cricketing legends laud Kohli's 51st century vs Pakistan

Dubai, Feb 23 (IANS) For the better part of two decades, Virat Kohli has been India’s most resourceful batter under pressure. On Sunday ‘King Kohli’ once again tormented Pakistan and led India to a memorable six-wicket victory over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash at Dubai International Stadium.

Kohli’s 51st ODI century helped India seal a spot in the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy as former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media to appreciate his team.

“Come the hour come the man ! King kohli at his best @imVkohli #goat great well played @ShreyasIyer15 @ShubmanGill looked like a one sided game for well bowled bowling unit specially @hardikpandya7 @imkuldeep18 #IndiaVsPak #ChampionsTrophy2025,” read the post by Yuvraj on X.

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout! Team India Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers especially @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7!"

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif wrote, "On a tough pitch Virat kohli does it again.. loves batting against Pakistan.. great player, great ambassador. #INDvsPAK."

"Predicted Virat will score 100 Today and India will Win @imVkohli. Hindustan Zindabaad," posted Harbhajan Singh on X.

In their chase of 242, Kohli led the charge by hitting seven boundaries in a sublime knock and shared a solid 114-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who made a 67-ball 56, as India reached home with 45 balls to spare. Vice-captain Shubman Gill continued his strong form, after hitting a century in the opening game against Bangladesh, by scoring 46 runs and setting the game up perfectly for the Indian batters.

Former India cricketerr Wasim Jaffer wrote, "Cometh the hour cometh the King! Well played @imVkohli #INDvPAK #ChampionsTrophy."

Earlier in the game, Pakistan’s innings lacked momentum, despite a 104-run partnership between Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46). From a comfortable 151-2, they collapsed, losing wickets in quick succession. Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana chipped in with crucial breakthroughs, while Kuldeep Yadav spun his magic in the death overs, dismissing Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah in quick succession.

Pakistan’s total of 241 was well below par on a pitch that slowed down as the game progressed, and India’s clinical chase ensured their arch-rivals suffered their second straight loss, leaving them on the brink of elimination.

