Coal Ministry allots 19 mine voids to power plants for dumping fly ash

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Ministry of Coal said on Tuesday that it is actively working to ensure the proper disposal and repurposing of fly ash generated by thermal power plants in a significant move towards environmental protection and resource utilisation.

Extensive research and development have enabled the effective use of fly ash for filling mine voids and as a component in construction materials to reduce its environmental footprint.

The Ministry said in this proactive move, as many as 19 mines have been allocated to 13 thermal power plants. This allocation addresses environmental concerns associated with fly ash disposal and promotes sustainable practices within the coal mining sector. Additionally, approximately 20.39 lakh tonnes of fly ash have been repurposed to date at Gorbicoal mine pit-1.

The Ministry of Coal, in collaboration with the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), is in the process of creating a centralised portal to manage the application process for the allocation of mine voids to Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) for fly ash backfilling activities. This portal aims to streamline operations and ensure transparency and efficiency.

Comprehensive feasibility studies are being conducted to explore the optimal methods for mixing fly ash with overburden in operational mines. Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) have been established to guide the safe and efficient use of fly ash, addressing both safety and administrative considerations. A significant feasibility study is underway at the Nigahi operational mine in collaboration with the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR). This study aims to determine the optimal percentage of fly ash to be mixed with overburden, with results expected soon.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change the term "fly ash" includes, all ash generated such as Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) ash, dry fly ash, bottom ash, pond ash and mound ash. Its composition, rich in silicon dioxide (SiO2), calcium oxide (CaO), and aluminum oxide (Al2O3), makes it valuable for various applications, transforming potential waste into useful material. Effective management promotes its use in construction activities, thereby minimizing waste, conserving natural resources, and reducing the carbon footprint.

