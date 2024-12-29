Coach Joakim Alexandersson reveals women's football squad for Maldives friendlies

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (IANS) The Indian U20 women's football team coach Joakim Alexandersson has announced a 23-member squad for the FIFA International Friendlies against Maldives, set to take place on December 30, 2024 and January 2, 2025.

Both matches will be played at the Padukone -Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

The Swedish coach, Alexandersson, said, "We have some senior women’s players joining us in the Bengaluru camp so we’ll have a mix of U20 and senior players for this match.

"We’re going to try and implement some things in tomorrow’s game. It’s nice to see and train the best in the country."

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Hempriya Seram, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Nandini.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Juhi Singh, Juli Kishan, Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Shivani Toppo, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Vikshit Bara.

Midfielders: Grace Dangmei, Kajol Dsouza, Neha, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, Nitu Linda, Rimpa Haldar.

Forwards: Lhingdeikim, Lynda Kom Serto, Pooja, Pyari Xaxa, Simran Gurung.

Coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss

Goalkeeper coaches: Dipankar Choudhury, Hameed KK

