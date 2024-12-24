CM Vishnu Deo Sai unveils poster for 24th National Vanvasi Sports Competition

Raipur, Dec 24 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled the poster for the 24th Rashtriya Vanvasi Kreeda Pratiyogita (National Vanvasi Sports Competition), organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, at his residence in Raipur.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the organisers for this significant event and described it as an important step in the upliftment of the Vanvasi community and the development of sports culture.

Chief Minister Sai stated that the competition would provide a major opportunity to nurture the talent of tribal athletes. It would also promote a sense of unity among the athletes coming from various states. He further asserted that this competition is being held with a noble objective and will encourage the talents of Vanvasi youth.

The National Vanvasi Sports Competition will be held from December 27 to 31, 2024, in Chhattisgarh’s capital city of Raipur.

The event will be inaugurated on December 28 at the Science College Ground, where nearly 800 athletes from different states, including Andaman, Manipur, Punjab, and neighbouring country Nepal, will be arriving to participate. The competition will feature athletes showcasing their skills in football and archery.

On this occasion, Minister of Forests Kedar Kashyap, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Umesh Kachhap, Dr Anurag Jain, Ramnath Kashyap, and others were present.

Earlier, all the players, coaches, and managers were warmly welcomed in Raipur with tilak and floral bouquets at the Shabari Kanya Ashram premises. Among the players from Andaman and Nicobar, two members of the particularly backward tribe, Great Andamanese, namely Jurol and Pigri, are also participating. The players from Manipur expressed their happiness upon being welcomed in Raipur and appreciated the arrangements made for the competition.

All the players appeared excited and filled with enthusiasm for the upcoming events in the competition. People of Chhattisgarh are eagerly awaiting the opening of the games which are going to be unique.

