CM Bhupendra Patel leads Van Mahotsav celebrations at Galteshwar temple

Gandhinagar, Aug 30 (IANS) The 76th ‘Van Mahotsav’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Galteshwar in Kheda district in Gujarat. As part of the festivities, the 24th Sanskrtik Van (Cultural Forest) of the state was inaugurated.

The occasion was marked by the visit of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He arrived at the site located near Sarnal village in Kheda district to participate in the celebrations.

Chief Minister Patel began the day by offering prayers at the ancient Galteshwar Mahadev temple, situated at the confluence of the Mahisagar and Galti rivers near Sarnal village in Thasra taluka. During his visit, he sought blessings for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Gujarat.

Following the prayer, the Chief Minister undertook a circumambulation of the temple, appreciating the unique architectural style of this ancient shrine. He also learned about the glory of Sage Galav, to whom the temple holds significant spiritual importance.

The inauguration of the 24th Cultural Forest, which promotes the preservation of regional flora and cultural heritage, was the highlight of the Van Mahotsav celebrations. This initiative emphasises the importance of forests in ecological balance and celebrates the cultural significance of natural heritage sites.

Alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the event was attended by prominent dignitaries including Member of Parliament Devusinh Chauhan, Panchmahal MP Rajpalsinh Jadav, Thasra MLA Yogendrasinh Parmar, Kheda District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav, District Development Officer Jayant Kishor, Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel, Forest Conservator Mitalben Sawant, Anand Kumar, and leading social worker Nayanaben Patel.

The 76th Van Mahotsav at Galteshwar thus not only underscored the state government’s commitment to environmental conservation but also celebrated Gujarat’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

The 12th century Galteshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is considered unique in its style and has an influence of Gujarati Chaulukya architecture.

Protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, the temple is the 'Monument of National Importance'.

