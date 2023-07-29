Class 11 student commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Frustrated for not being able to fulfil his parents' expectations, a class 11 student committed suicide in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as 16-year-old Ankit Badola.

The Madhu Vihar police station received a PCR call at 7.06 a.m, on Saturday morning regarding a suicide incident in Chander Vihar area.

After the call, a police team immediately rushed to the spot where they found the young boy hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to the window rod.

The police official said that in his suicide note, Ankit expressed his profound disappointment over his inability to live up to his parents' expectations concerning his studies.

Ankit's father is an architect, and he belonged to a family of four, including his parents and one elder sister who is a student at Delhi University.

"Currently, investigations are underway as per section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure)," said the official.

