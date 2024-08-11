CJI pays obeisance at Golden Temple, calls it 'a great privilege'

Amritsar, Aug 11 (IANS) The Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Saturday, calling it a privilege to be able to pray at the divine Harmandar Sahib.

Expressing his gratitude, CJI Chandrachud wrote in the visitor’s book, “A true fulfillment of a dream to pray at divine Harmandir Sahib. A special blessing to be able to pray and worship here, in service of the nation and humanity.”

Talking to mediapersons after his visit, the Chief Justice said it was a privilege and blessing for him to be able to pray at the Harmandar Sahib.

"I pray that all of humanity in our nation and beyond be happy, peaceful, and prosperous. I was a student in 1975 when I last visited the Golden Temple with my father," the CJI said.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the Golden Temple, welcomed the CJI and presented him with a golden model of Harmandar Sahib, a Siropao (robe of honour), and a set of historical books.

He also handed over a memorandum to stop the 'hate propaganda' being done against Sikhs on social media platforms.

"Sikhs have made great sacrifices for India, but some mischievous people are deliberately making hateful comments on social media platforms about Sikh principles, history, and identity," Harjinder Dhami said, as he requested the CJI to take strict notice of this serious issue while holding the highest position in the Indian judicial system.

Earlier on Saturday, the CJI Chandrachud delivered his convocation address at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, where he advised young doctors that empathy and ethics should be the cornerstones of their professional journey.

At the 37th convocation of PGIMER, 80 doctors were honoured with medals for their academic excellence, while 508 graduates received their degrees, marking their successful completion of various medical disciplines.

“Empathy and ethics are not only mere abstract concepts, they are the bedrock of your medical journey,” the Chief Justice said in his address.

“As you step into the world as healthcare professionals, remember that your technical skills are only part of the equation. It is your compassion, your ability to listen, and your unwavering commitment to ethical practices that will truly define your success and impact on the lives of your patients,” he added.

