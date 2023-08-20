Cincinnati Masters: Djokovic, Alcaraz meet in Wimbledon final rematch on Sunday

Cincinnati (USA), Aug 20 (IANS) A Wimbledon final rematch is on the cards at the Cincinnati Masters after Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz reached the final of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic overcame 2021 champion Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 7-5 in a baseline slugfest to record his 1068th career match-win on Saturday.

With his 1,068th career match win, the Serbian moved into equal third place with Rafael Nadal and Ivan Lendl for most career victories, trailing only Roger Federer (1,251) and Jimmy Connors (1,274).

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is bidding for his third title at the Western & Southern Open (2018, 2020) and a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 singles crown.

If Djokovic wins his fourth title in 2023, he will become the oldest Cincinnati champion in the Open Era, surpassing Ken Rosewall (1970).

Should the Serb triumph on Sunday he will have won all nine Masters 1000s three times, with the exception of Monte-Carlo, which he has won twice. No other player has won all nine Masters 1000s.

Earlier in the day, top seed Alcaraz saved a match point to survive a thrilling contest 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 against Hubert Hurkacz and reached his eighth final of the season.

With his 53rd match win of the season, Alcaraz secured the top spot in Monday's ATP Rankings regardless of his result in the Cincinnati final, where he will lock horns with the Serbian great.

The Spaniard leads Djokovic 2-1 in their ATP head-to-head series and most recently ousted the 23-time major champion in a dramatic five-set Wimbledon final that lasted four hours and 43 minutes.

The 20-year-old is eyeing his third Masters 1000 crown of the season, having already won in Indian Wells and Madrid. Alcaraz is the youngest Cincinnati finalist since Pete Sampras in 1991.

Should Alcaraz remain unbeaten in Masters 1000 finals to capture his fifth title at that level, he would become the youngest Cincinnati champion since Boris Becker in 1985.

