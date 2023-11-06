CIA chief arrives in Israel (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 6 (IANS) Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns has arrived in Israel for meetings with leaders and officials.

Burns will take forward the discussions initiated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Middle East leaders for settling the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken had met several leaders including foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan and Egypt. He has also visited Iraq.

Burns will also discuss the measures to bring back Hamas-held hostages.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.