Luanda, March 1 (IANS) The number of people killed in the latest cholera outbreak in Angola has risen to 201, the country's Health Ministry has announced.

A total of 5,574 people have been infected since early January, the ministry said.

Cholera cases have been reported in 13 of Angola's 21 provinces. The outbreak originated in the capital province of Luanda, which has recorded the highest number of cases, followed by the neighbouring provinces of Bengo and Icolo e Bengo, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recently, the province of Cunene registered its first case, putting health services on alert.

According to the WHO, Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibro cholerae. It is a global public health threat and indicates inequity and lack of social and economic development. Access to safe water, basic sanitation and hygiene is essential to prevent cholera and other waterborne diseases.

Most people with cholera have mild or moderate diarrhoea and can be treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS). However, the disease can progress rapidly, so starting treatment quickly is vital to save lives. Patients with severe disease need intravenous fluids, ORS and antibiotics.

Cholera can cause severe acute watery diarrhoea, which can be fatal within hours if untreated. Most people infected with Vibro cholerae do not develop symptoms but can spread the bacteria through their faeces for 1–10 days. Symptoms appear 12 hours to 5 days after infection.

Cholera has been known for many centuries. The first pandemic, or global epidemic, was recorded in the 19th century. Since then, six pandemics have killed millions of people worldwide. The current (seventh) pandemic started in South Asia in 1961 and continues to affect populations globally.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.