Chinmayee Salvi overcomes fear of water for 'Wagle Ki Duniya' Goa sequence

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Chinmayee Salvi, who plays Sakhi in 'Wagle Ki Duniya-Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' had a blast filming the Goa sequence, and shared that she has overcome her phobia of water.

The latest episodes feature a relatable story for many young adults and their parents: the must-do Goa trip with friends after graduation.

In this storyline, Sakhi (Chinmayee) plans and takes a trip to Goa with her friends, telling a few lies along the way to successfully convince her parents, Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) and Vandana (Pariva Pranati), even though they both were sceptical about letting her go on the trip.

Taking a break from the usual set life, the cast and crew headed to Rajodi Beach in Vasai for the shoot.

Talking about the same, Chinmayee shared: "It is an amazing storyline to watch visually but it was even more exciting and fun to shoot. We shot on a beach in Vasai for over two days. I was scared of water initially, especially the sea and the ocean, but because of a particular drowning sequence, I had to overcome my phobia."

"The important thing is that everyone in the team was focused on our safety throughout the sequence. During the drowning scene, I was not alone in the water; the director, DOP, and the safety guard were also present with me. We were worried about the weather being hot and getting tanned, but thankfully, it was very pleasant, making the shoot enjoyable. It was a good break from the everyday shooting schedule, refreshing and visually beautiful," she added.

'Wagle Ki Duniya' airs on Sony SAB at 9 p.m.

