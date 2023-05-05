Chinese, Afghan FMs to arrive in Islamabad today

Islamabad, May 5 (IANS) The Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and China will arrive in Pakistan on Friday to participate in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue, the media reported.

The Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) said Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport, and Trade, The Express Tribune reported.

"The visit of the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister is a continuation of Pakistan's political engagement process with Afghanistan," the FO said.

It added that Pakistan was committed to pursue practical engagement with the Afghan government.

During Muttaqi's visit, the two sides would also "review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in the political, economic, trade, connectivity, peace and security, and education domains", according to the Foreign Office statement.

The 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue will be held Saturday.

The FO said that Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will also participate in the meeting, The Express Tribune reported.

"China looks forward to exchanging views with Afghanistan and Pakistan on the situation and trilateral cooperation through this (trilateral) dialogue," it added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, confirmed that Foreign Minister Qin would visit Pakistan and attend the three-way dialogue.

Mao said that it would be Qin's first visit to Pakistan as the country's Foreign Minister.

"The visit of Qin Gang is also an important part of the recent intensive interaction between China and Pakistan," she said.

During the visit, FQin would meet with the leaders of Pakistan, and co-chair the fourth strategic dialogue between the Foreign Ministers of China and Pakistan with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, The Express Tribune reported.

"Qin Gang will conduct face-to-face and in-depth communication on the relations between the two countries and the international and regional situation," she added.

