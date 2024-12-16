China's former senior provincial legislator prosecuted for bribery, abuse of power

Beijing, Dec 16 (IANS) A public prosecution has been initiated against Su Zengtian, formerly a Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial People's Congress, on suspicion of bribery and abuse of power.

Following the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP)'s designation, the Ningbo Municipal People's Procuratorate in east China's Zhejiang Province recently filed a lawsuit against Su with the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo, according to an SPP statement released Monday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Su's alleged misconduct, Xinhua news agency reported.

Su is accused of abusing his official positions in Fujian to secure benefits for others and illegally accepting substantial bribes in the form of money and valuables.

Even after leaving public office, he allegedly leveraged his former positions to secure improper benefits for others through government staff, while continuing to receive substantial sums of money and valuables.

The indictment further alleges that Su abused his power as a functionary of state organs, resulting in significant losses to public property.

Meanwhile, Wu Cunrong, Chairman of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is also under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Monday.

The investigation is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.

In October, Peng Guofu, a former senior legislator in central China's Hunan Province, was indicted for suspected bribe-taking.

Prosecutors accused Peng, former Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial People's Congress, of having taken advantage of his positions to benefit others while accepting huge amounts of money and property in return.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision and designated by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), a procuratorate in Hainan Province had filed a lawsuit against Peng with the intermediate people's court.

