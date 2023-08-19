China launches military exercises around Taiwan

Nanjing, Aug 19 (IANS) The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises of the navy and air force around Taiwan.

The patrols and exercises are meant to train the coordination of military vessels and airplanes and their ability to seize control of air and sea spaces, Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the command, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The armed forces' ability to fight in real combat conditions will be tested, Shi said, adding that the patrols and exercises serve as a "stern warning to the collusion of Taiwan independence separatists with foreign elements and their provocations".

