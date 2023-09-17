China issues blue alert for severe convective weather

Beijing, Sep 17 (IANS) China's meteorological authorities on Sunday issued a blue alert for severe convective weather in vast stretches of the country.

From 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, thunderstorms, gales, and hail will sweep parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei and Henan, the National Meteorological Center was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

Short bursts of heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 to over 60 millimeters will scatter across China, lashing parts of Beijing, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Hubei, Fujian, Chongqing, Yunnan and Guangdong, among other places, the center said.

The effects of the weather conditions will most likely be observed from Sunday afternoon to evening, it said.

It has recommended a reduction in outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to port or detour.

The center has also suggested that drainage systems in cities, farmlands, and fishponds be inspected and that preparations for flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and other disasters are made.

China has a three-tier, colour-coded weather warning system for severe convective weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.

