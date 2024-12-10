China announces visa restrictions on US personnel over interference in Hong Kong affairs

Beijing, Dec 10 (IANS) China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel over interference in Hong Kong affairs, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the announcement at a regular press briefing in response to the recent US announcement to impose visa restrictions on officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

"We have already expressed our firm stance over US moves," said Mao, adding that by abusing visa restrictions on Chinese officials under the pretext of Hong Kong-related issues, the United States has grossly interfered in China's internal affairs and seriously violated the principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Law on Foreign Relations of the People's Republic of China and the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel who act maliciously in regard to Hong Kong-related issues, Mao said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesperson emphasised that Hong Kong is part of China and Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs.

"We urge the United States to genuinely respect China's sovereignty, respect the rule of law in Hong Kong, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any manner," said Mao.

China is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, committed to implementing the "one country, two systems" policy, and remains unwavering in opposing any external forces interfering in Hong Kong affairs, Mao noted.

