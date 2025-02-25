Chhattisgarh prisoners take holy bath with Sangam water

Raipur, Feb 25 (IANS) In a unique initiative under the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, prisoners across Chhattisgarh were given a bath with sacred Sangam water inside jail premises on Tuesday.

Following the example set by the Uttar Pradesh government, the special event was conducted in five central jails, 20 district jails, and eight sub-jails across the state.

The aim was to foster mental and spiritual well-being among the inmates by providing them with an opportunity to partake in the revered tradition of bathing in the holy Ganga.

Earlier on Sunday, Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, had announced the initiative, describing it as a step towards "spiritual purification through a collective Ganga water bath" for prisoners in the state's jails.

He emphasised that many inmates harbour the wish to participate in this sacred ritual for spiritual merit, and the state government sought to fulfil this aspiration.

Acknowledging the deep cultural values embedded in Indian traditions, Sharma noted that the government's decision to organise this event reflects its commitment to the moral and spiritual rehabilitation of prisoners.

He stressed that such programmes contribute significantly to reforming inmates, fostering positive energy, and preparing them for a better future upon reintegration into society.

Organised during the historic occasion of Maha Kumbh, the event aimed to bring spiritual enrichment to the inmates, helping them take a step forward towards self-purification and moral upliftment.

Special arrangements were made by the jail administration to ensure a meaningful spiritual experience, and the inmates enthusiastically participated in the initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister Sharma expressed his commitment to continuing such initiatives, stating that similar programmes would be implemented as part of the broader effort toward prisoner reform and rehabilitation.

He highlighted the importance of these steps in not only improving the mental well-being of inmates but also fostering positive changes in their social lives.

"This initiative is aimed at giving a new direction to prisoners so they can reintegrate into society in a positive manner. Generating positive energy among them will enable them to lead better lives," he said.

Sharma further emphasised that organising such events in prisons would bring visible positive changes in inmates' lives, helping them make meaningful contributions to society in the future.

"Our goal is to bring lasting positive transformation in the lives of prisoners, and we are committed to turning this vision into reality," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.