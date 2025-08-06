Chennaiyin FC temporarily suspends operations amid uncertainty over ISL future

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have announced a temporary suspension of club operations, citing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the league. The club made the announcement on Wednesday via an official statement released on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"These are never easy decisions to make, and ours has come after much thoughtful consideration and careful deliberation,” the club said in its statement.

Chennaiyin FC emphasised that the move was not made lightly and underlined the human impact of such a step.

“The challenges of being a stakeholder in Indian football are well recognized. In light of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC has taken the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause club operations. This is not a step we take lightly. It affects people we care about deeply. The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority, and we are in constant communication with them as we face this together.”

Earlier this year, the club had already suspended operations for its youth teams. Despite this decision, Chennaiyin FC reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to Indian football and expressed hope of resuming operations soon.

“We hope that this pause will be short-lived and that we can return to doing what we love as soon as there is clarity for all clubs. Throughout this uncertainty, our commitment to the growth of Indian football — upon which this journey began—remains as strong as ever.”

The development comes just two days after Bengaluru FC froze salaries for its first-team squad, highlighting the growing unrest among ISL clubs as they await decisions regarding the league’s future.

In a related move, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Thursday with the CEOs of ISL clubs to determine the way forward for the upcoming season. Chennaiyin FC was initially excluded from the meeting but has since been invited, along with Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan SC.

With multiple clubs in limbo, all eyes will now be on the AIFF meeting to provide much-needed clarity to the stakeholders of Indian football.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.