Chennai Super Kings set up new academy in Sydney

Sydney, July 16 (IANS) The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced the establishment of its third international Super Kings Academy in Sydney, Australia.

Other international centers of CSK are in Dallas, USA, and UK.

Located at Cricket Central, 161 Silverwater Road, Sydney Olympic Park, the state-of-the-art facility will offer year-round indoor and outdoor training facilities. Cricket coaching for both boys and girls is set to commence in September.

KS Viswanathan, CEO of CSK, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, saying, "We are happy to extend our special journey with Australia, which began with the inception of IPL in 2008. Australia is a champion country with a strong sporting culture and rich cricketing legacy. The Super Kings Academy will tap into and help groom cricketers, both boys and girls, adding to the already strong system in the country."

Viswanathan also highlighted the increasing globalization of cricket and the opportunities it presents. "Geographical boundaries are shrinking rapidly in cricket over the last few years. With presence in India, USA, UK and now Australia, we have the opportunity to develop the next generation of cricketers through our world-class facilities, strong coaching curriculum, exchange programmes, and more," he added.

