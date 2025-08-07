London, Aug 7 (IANS) Sunderland continues to strengthen its squad on the club's return to the Premier League with the signing of former FC Barcelona striker Marc Guiu on loan from Chelsea for the 2025-2026 season.

The 19-year-old made 16 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting six goals, but the club has sent him on loan to gain more top-flight experience with the club that returned to the top-flight after winning last season's play-off from the Championship.

Sunderland has spent big since assuring promotion, spending well over 100 million pounds on signings such as Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo, Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, and Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss international returning to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen reprorts Xinhua.

"I'm feeling great and really looking forward to the season ahead," said Guiu, who in 2023 briefly became the youngest Barcelona player to score a goal in La Liga.

"I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer."

"This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can't wait to get started," he said on the Sunderland website.

Sunderland's Director of Football, Kristjaan Speakman also welcomes Guiu's arrival.

"The competition for his signature was significant, and he had many high-quality options this summer, so we are delighted he's joined Sunderland. Marc's a progressive striker who has key attributes that align with the role in our team. In addition to providing a threat in the final third, we believe there are many other ways he can impact games," he said.

Guiu rose to prominence after progressing through FC Barcelona’s renowned youth academy, La Masia, which has cultivated numerous exceptional talents from Andrés Iniesta and Xavi to Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

He made his senior debut against Athletic Bilbao in October 2023 and scored after just 23 seconds to become the youngest and fastest debutant to ever net for Barcelona in La Liga, aged 17 years and 291 days.

After making seven senior appearances for Barca, including two in the UEFA Champions League, Guiu moved to Stamford Bridge last summer and enjoyed a successful debut campaign in England, as Chelsea won the UEFA Conference League and became champions of the world.

