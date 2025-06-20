Chandrababu Naidu greets wife Bhuvaneshwari on birthday

Amaravati, June 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday greeted his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari on her birthday, calling her the light of his life.

The Chief Minister took to ‘X’ to convey his greetings to Bhuvaneshwari, who is Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Heritage Foods Limited and Managing Trustee of NTR Memorial Trust.

“Bhuvaneshwari! Your love and strength are the foundation of our family. You have been by my side through every high and low, and I am truly grateful to have you as my partner in life. You are the light of our lives. Your grace, your care for people, and your heartfelt leadership in both business and philanthropy inspire us all,” posted Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari’s only son and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh also greeted his mother on the birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Amma! You’ve been my strength, my guide, and the heart of our family. Your unconditional love and quiet courage have shaped me in more ways than I can express. I’m endlessly grateful for the values you’ve instilled in me and the warmth you bring into our lives every day. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, good health, and all the love you deserve,” wrote Lokesh, who is also the General Secretary of the TDP.

Bhuvaneshwari’s daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani, also conveyed birthday greetings. “Happy Birthday, Bhu Atha! You’ve been my role model long before I became your daughter-in-law. From childhood to today, your strength, poise, and unconditional love have shaped so much of who I am. Thank you for being my Atha, my guide, and my greatest source of quiet courage,” posted Brahmani, who is Executive Director of Heritage Foods.

Bhuvaneshwari is the daughter of TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao. The legendary actor, who was popular as NTR, had floated TDP in 1982 and created a record of sorts by storming to power within nine months of the party’s launch.

