Champions Trophy: Reiffel, Illingworth named on-field umpires for Ind v NZ final

Dubai, March 6 (IANS) Paul Reiffel and Richard Illingworth, both members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, have been appointed as the on-field umpires for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand to be played here on Sunday. Both of them stood in the semifinals, with Illingworth in the middle for India’s four-wicket win over Australia and Reiffel overseeing the Black Caps’ 50-run victory over South Africa the following day.

Four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Illingworth also stood in the final of the most recent ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, as well as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, and took charge of the Group A match between the two finalists, which India won by 44 runs in Dubai. The pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as the third umpire and Kumar Dharmasena as the fourth umpire.

Both ICC Elite Panel umpires were part of the officiating team in the second semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa, with Dharmasena on-field, alongside Reiffel and Wilson stationed as the third umpire. The Trinidadian will reprise that role for the showpiece, having done likewise in the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup final.

Ranjan Madugalle, the most experienced member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will oversee the match, the ICC informed in a release on Thursday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has been undefeated in the tournament and will look to claim their third title in the tournament. India have won the ICC Champions Trophy twice in 2002 (joint-winners with Sri Lanka) and 2013. India became the first team to qualify for the Champions Trophy final for the third consecutive time. On the other hand, New Zealand last lifted the title in 2000 after beating India in the final.

India defeated Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, while New Zealand outplayed South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

