Champions Trophy: Players to watch out for in the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will hit a crescendo over its first weekend. As Australia take on England in Lahore on Saturday, the eyes and chatter of cricket fans worldwide will be on the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan game happening in the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

It will be the day when TV and streaming figures around the world will fly faster than a rocket sent into spaceship when Rohit Sharma & Co square off against the Mohammad Rizwan-led side. The typical India-Pakistan craze was very much evident when tickets for the clash in the 25,000-capacity stadium were sold out minutes after going on sale.

India are favourites to win the clash after beating Bangladesh by six wickets in their opening match in Dubai. Pakistan, the current Champions Trophy cup holders, arrive after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand and losing Fakhar Zaman to an oblique injury.

IANS takes a look at the players to watch out for as India and Pakistan aim to write another chapter in their epic history of on-field clashes.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit, who put his bad form behind him by hitting 119 against England at Cuttack, had a good start to his time with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy by making a typically quick 41 against Bangladesh, before falling in the first power-play.

In 19 innings against Pakistan, Rohit has amassed 873 runs at an average of 51.35 and a strike rate of 92.38, including hitting two centuries and five fifties. Rohit’s ability to take on Pakistan’s bowlers regardless of what the pitch at Dubai produces will be keenly awaited.

Shubman Gill

Before the Champions Trophy began, Gill was crowned as the new top-ranked men’s ODI batter. Gill, the Indian vice-captain, justified that top ranking by hitting an unbeaten 101 of 129 balls against Bangladesh and guided his team to chase down 229 with 21 balls to spare. But what impressed the onlookers was Gill staying at the crease and taking things slow after a fast start.

He respected the conditions and the turn Bangladesh spinners were getting as he hit his slowest ODI fifty in 69 balls and then got to his hundred in 125 balls, also his slowest ODI hundred. But it was worth its weight in gold as Gill took India home, something which augurs well for the clash against Pakistan.

Mohammed Shami

Coming off a 14-month layoff due to an Achilles tendon injury needing surgery and a left knee swelling issue, Shami picked up a resounding 5-53 and helped India bowl out Bangladesh for 228. It also made him the fastest Indian bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets and also became the side’s leading wicket-taker in ICC 50-over tournaments.

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup by picking 24 wickets in seven matches and averaging 10.70. But there were concerns if Shami would hit top form after a long absence, which the veteran pacer quashed with finesse. His viciously seaming the ball with an upright seam and using the slower off-cutter well at the end was enough for Shami to say that he was back in full flow.

Babar Azam

Though Babar Azam is regarded as one of the best batters in the current era of international cricket, his scratchy 64 off 90 balls coming at a strike rate of 71.11 against New Zealand in the opening game at the National Stadium in Karachi earned him a lot of flak from all quarters.

But Azam has a chance to redeem himself by stepping up to play a memorable knock in the high-stakes clash against India and be an inspirational figure for Pakistan to keep their Champions Trophy title defence alive.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen has been the leader of Pakistan’s bowling line-up and can blast through any batting order in international cricket on any pitch. But Shaheen wasn’t at his wily best in the tournament opener – conceding 68 runs in his ten overs and not being able to pick a single wicket.

But Sunday’s clash is at a venue where Shaheen shined bright by taking out India’s top order in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup clash, which Pakistan eventually won by ten wickets. The memories of that day should motivate Shaheen to put his best foot forward.

Salman Ali Agha

Since his international debut, Salman has been a very useful player for Pakistan as a batting all-rounder. In the game against New Zealand, Salman was the only batter to show intent with the bat, scoring 42 off just 28 deliveries. If Pakistan’s vice-captain recreates the same intent against India, then it can make the match in Dubai more interesting.

