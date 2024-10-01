Champions League: Liverpool hope for a special European night at Anfield, says Arne Slot

Liverpool, Oct 1 (IANS) Liverpool missed out on qualifying for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League a season before. Ahead of the side’s first home game after returning to the competition, new head coach Arne Slot is hoping to experience a special European night at Anfield.

"I was privileged to work at Feyenoord last season where Champions League nights were special. People tell me it is going to be more special here. What I want from the players is for them to show they missed this. I want to see this, I want to feel this. That the players missed this for a season," said Slot to reporters at a pre-match press conference.

"I am hoping it's the same from our fans. I hope they feel this desire to show Europe that you missed us. That combination should lead to hopefully a special night for everyone involved with Liverpool," he said.

Liverpool have won the coveted UCL six times, most recently being their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 final, showcasing serious European pedigree. The Merseyside club is tied with Bayern Munich and only trail in the list for most titles to AC Milan (7) and Real Madrid (15).

Liverpool began their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win against AC Milan at the fabled San Siro Stadium. The side faces yet another Italian team in their second game as they host Bologna, the side making their first-ever appearance in the tournament.

“Bologna showed last season and this season they are a really difficult team to beat. We as Liverpool know how difficult it can be against a team that man-marking all over the pitch. Atalanta did that last season. To face an Italian team at the Champions League level, we don't underestimate them at all. That's not what they deserve based on last season," added Slot.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.