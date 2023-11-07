Champions League: Bellingham doubt for Champions League with shoulder injury

Madrid, Nov 7 (IANS) England international midfielder Jude Bellingham is doubtful for Real Madrid's Champions League game at home to Sporting Braga on Wednesday after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Bellingham got the injury in Real Madrid's 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano, but was able to complete the 90 minutes of the game, reports Xinhua.

The club has to decide whether to rest Bellingham until Saturday's La Liga game at home to Valencia, which is the last match before the next international break.

Bellingham has been vital since joining Real Madrid in the summer, scoring 10 goals in 11 league appearances (Real Madrid have scored a total of 23 times) and three goals in three games in Europe.

With Real Madrid topping their Champions League group with three wins from three matches to date and almost certain to reach the last-16, Carlo Ancelotti is likely to either leave Bellingham in the stands on Wednesday, or perhaps have him on the substitutes' bench in case he is needed.

