Centre sanctions Rs 114 crore project for rural roads in Tripura

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 42 roads measuring 118.756 km with an estimated investment of Rs 114.32 crore to strengthen rural connectivity in Tripura.

The project has been cleared under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and is aimed at better connectivity in the rural areas and accelerating economic growth in the northeastern region.

This landmark initiative will provide all-weather road connectivity to 47 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) habitations in the State.

The objective of the scheme is to the improve socio-economic condition of the tribal population and bridge the connectivity gap between remote villages and urban centres.

Better connectivity will result in fostering economic development, trade, and commerce in the region and also result in improved access to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets, the ministry added

