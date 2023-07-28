Centre to introduce IIM (Amendment) Bill in LS today, seek passage of mineral mining Bill

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The central government will introduce the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Friday, and also seek passage of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill.Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will introduce the IIM Bill which seeks to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

Earlier this month, the Union cabinet had cleared an amendment in the legislation governing Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) to set up a new institute in Mumbai.

According to sources, the amendment was proposed in the Indian Institute of Management Act, to upgrade the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai into an IIM.

The aforementioned Bill is likely to facilitate the same objective.

Meanwhile the government will try and get the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Union cabinet earlier this month had cleared the Bill, which seeks to amend the Mines and Minerals (Developmentand Regulation) Act, 1957. The Bill will allow the private sector to bid for mining critical minerals like Lithium.

Sources aware of developments said that out of the list of critical minerals, a few of them have been brought under the proposed amendment, which will allow their mining by private entities.

The government will also try and get the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 passed in the Lok Sabha.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.