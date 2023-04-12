Celina Jaitly claps back at troll who accused her of 'sleeping' with father Feroz, son Fardeen Khan

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitley has given it back hard to a social media troll, who claims she "slept with both father and son" Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan.

Celina, who stepped into Hindi cinema in 2003 in late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan's 'Janasheen' starring Fardeen Khan, was responding to a user named Umair Sandhu, who is often seen posting nasty tweets about Bollywood personalities such as Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Shehnaaz Gill.

A tweet by the user read: "Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father (Feroze Khan) and son (Fardeen Khan) many times."

Celina clapped back and said: "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem... like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action."

Replying to Celina, the troll wrote: "Oh just shut up! You were a C-grade Actress. Look at your Filmography. You always did soft porn Films. Ok! Married a rich guy and then settled down! Selfish woman. @TwitterSafety this psychopath is harassing me. Take notice.

"Sach Kafi Zaiyda Karwa Lag gaya!! Bataon sub ko! You were naked in front of Director Feroze Khan in his office during Janasheen auditions in 2003."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.